Emily Jane Roof, 88, of Marion

Emily Jane Roof, age 88, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Marion Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on June 5, 1928 to the late Otis G. and Edith (Rumer) Harraman, and she was raised by her step-mother Emma F. Harraman in Marion, Ohio.

On August 11, 1946, she married her husband Mack J. Roof, Jr., who preceded her in death in 1982.

She was a member of Grace Baptist Church, and she worked at Sears for many years. She loved traveling. After her husband passed, she lived in Florida, Virginia, Texas, and Colorado, and she traveled to Ireland and Hawaii.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her cousin and best friend Faye W. Owens.

She is survived by Faye’s daughter Kimberly (John) McVitty, who has been with her for her last ten years; her daughter Jane Ann (Steve) Cove of Silsby, Texas; her son David Roof of Florida; and her dear friend Chelsea Hunt of Delaware, Ohio.

A private burial will take place at Marion Cemetery.

