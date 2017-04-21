Faye Hilt, 93, of Marion

by

Faye Hilt, age 93, of Marion passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at 11:30 PM in the Kindred Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on February 24, 1924 in Pike County, Ohio to Wilber and Edith (McCall) McJunkin.

Faye married Raymond Hilt on February 7, 1948 in Marion, Ohio and he preceded her in death on December 29, 2009 in Marion. During WWII, she worked in Columbus , Ohio building aircraft and later worked in Dayton constructing Jeeps.

A Marion resident since 1947, Faye is survived by two sons; Richard (Jodi) Hilt of Haysville, KS, & Russell (Doreen) Hilt of Marion, OH., two daughters; Susan Hilt & Sharon (Doug) Hilt-Brott both of Kansas City, MO., a brother; Ray McJunkin of Amanda, OH. four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband; Raymond, she was preceded in death by a son; Randall Hilt, one brother, and three sisters.

No visiting hours or funeral service will be held at this time. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements and online condolences may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com