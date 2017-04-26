You are here: Home / Obituaries / Goldie Irene Priddy, 89, of Marion

Goldie Irene Priddy, 89, of Marion

April 26, 2017

Goldie Irene Priddy, age 89, of Marion passed away early Monday evening. Born in Putnam County, West Virginia on May 24, 1927 to Clarence and Ocie (Poor) Davis, she was a member of Heritage Bible Church.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her two daughters; Pauline King and Patricia Walsh, her two sons; Denver (Marie) Priddy and Donald (Patti) Priddi, 12 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Goldie was preceded in death by two brothers; Homer Priddy and Delmar Priddy.

Friends may call Thursday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Hughes-Allen Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Friday at 10:30 AM in the Grand Prairie Cemetery with Rev. Shad Austin officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent directly to her family by logging into www.hughesallen.com and opening her obituary.

