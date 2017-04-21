by

Herbert G. James, 88 of New Bloomington, died unexpectedly Monday, April 17, 2017 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

He was born October 11, 1928 in LaRue to the late Hugh and Virgie (Rousch) James. He was also preceded in death by nine siblings, Lilia Mae James, Maurice James, Doris Roszman, Mabel Brehl, Thelma Hickman, Janet Graham, Earl James, Donald James, John James; two sons, Mike James and Herb James; and a granddaughter, Erin James.

On March 7, 1947 he married the former Anna Gibson in Greenup, Kentucky and she survives in New Bloomington.

An avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing and camping. One of his favorite spots was at Lake Erie. Gardening was a big part of his life and he spent many summers tending to it. Herb enjoyed watching big-time wrestling as well as NASCAR, his two favorite drivers being Dale Earnhardt and Dale Jr. He was a member of the LaRue United Methodist Church.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Tom (Alice Gibbs) James, Richwood; a daughter, Dianna (Wayne “Gus”) Smith, New Bloomington; two daughters-in-law, Jeannie James, Marion; Beverly James, Richwood; siblings, Mary (Dale) Hughes, LaRue; Marguerite Hickman, Meeker; Virgie Ann Kinsler, New Bloomington; Raymond James, Ironton; Betty Lou (William) Jones, Big Island; a sister-in-law, Carol James, Cardington; eight grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 21, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, LaRue, with Pastor Mike Raypholtz officiating. Burial will follow in LaRue Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 7 PM at the funeral home in LaRue.

Memorial Gifts may be made to the Marion Community Foundation at 504 State St. Marion, Ohio 43302 for the Erin James Scholarship, checks should be made to the Marion Community Foundation with Erin James in the memo.

