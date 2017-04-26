Homer O. Carr, 84, of Claridon

by

Homer O. Carr, age 84 of Claridon, Ohio went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Marion Manor Nursing Home.

He was born November 2, 1932 in Marion, Ohio to the late Harry O. and Ella (Bowers) Carr.

On May 1, 1954 he married Clovie M. (Ward).

Homer was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He was employed at Erie-Lakawanna/Conrail Railroad for 48 years as an Engineer; he was a faithful member of Shining Light Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Clovie Carr of Claridon, OH., his children, Larry (Charlene) Carr of Marion, OH., Gary (Lorana) Carr of Marion, OH., Patricia (Troy) Ulmer of Sycamore, OH., six grandchildren, Tabathia, Christopher, Shasta, Travis, Caleb and Chloe, five great grandchildren, Shelby, Devin, Robin, Cayden, Madilyn and numerous nieces and nephews.

Homer was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters, Leona, Sharon, Greta and Nora Lee.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 4 – 8 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, April 28, 2017 at 10AM at The Shining Light Baptist Church, 249 Mount Vernon Ave. Marion, with Pastor Gary Carr officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery with the Marion County United Veterans Council conducting Military Honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shining Light Baptist Church. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.