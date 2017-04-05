by

James C. Dillion, 70 of Richwood died peacefully early Saturday morning, April 1, 2017 at his home.

He was born July 3, 1946 in Madison County to the late Clarence and Hester (Harrington) Dillion. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Kenneth Graham.

A 1964 graduate of Richwood High School, he was a successful businessman in Richwood, owning and operating Salvage One Junkyard and the Villa Hotel with the late Kathy Gray. He had previously owned and operated Jim’s Bar in London and the Busy Beavers logging company in Pataskala. He had also worked at Tecumseh in Marion.

Jim was an avid trap shooter and enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, going to flea markets, watching Westerns and was well-known for telling a pretty good story. He will be sadly missed by many friends and family.

He is survived by his girlfriend and life-partner for 25 years, Deborah DeWolfe, Richwood. He had been previously married to June (Dulin) Beckley, who survives in Richwood, and together they had two daughters, Lori (Charlie Hubbell) Graham Dillion, Richwood; Tammie (Eric) Creviston, Ridgeway. He is also survived by grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler and Elizabeth Graham; Lindsey (Josh) Hanna, Kayle Creviston; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Bonnie Blanch, Springfield.

A memorial service will be held Friday, April 7, 2017 at 7:00 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor Joe Rhea officiating. Friends may call 3 hours prior to the service, beginning at 4:00 PM.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Hardin County Coonhunters Club, 21623 County Road 144, Kenton, OH 43326.

