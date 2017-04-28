Jean Ann Jolley, 85, of Prospect

by

Jean Ann Jolley, age 85 of Prospect, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Jean entered into this world on October 17, 1931 to the late Ralph H. and Gladys (Snare) Jolley in LaRue, Ohio.

Jean retired as a Braider for BF Goodrich/ Parker Hannifin after 40 years of service. Jean enjoyed doing puzzles and quilting, collecting thimbles, but one of her most favorite things to do was to do the family genealogy. This is why she was a part of the Richwood Historical Society. She was the family historian with racks of binders holding precious information about her family. In 1950-51 she was a spotter for the Air Force. Jean’s second love was baseball. Jean, Marie, and Martha played on the team who won the Larson Homes Championship in 1961 at Garfield Park, which fueled her love for the Cincinnati Reds. Her most favorite job was to take care of her family and have them near. She took time to make sure her family members were taken care of. She will truly be missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and one sister.

Jean is survived by her sisters Marie Stafford of Prospect, OH, Martha Winter of Nevada, OH, and Jayne Estep of Cardington, OH; her nieces Natasha Stafford of Prospect, OH, and Renae Stafford of Columbus, OH; her nephew Michael Winter of Findlay, OH; her great-nephew Joseph Weese, Jr; and numerous nieces and nephews, too many to name.

Family and Friends can come to honor Jean’s life on Sunday, April 30, 2017 starting at 2pm to 5pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at the Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Donations for the family can be sent to the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.