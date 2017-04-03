Jerry Nemeth, 72, of Marion

by

Jerry Nemeth, age 72 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Grant Medical Center.

Jerry was born on December 18, 1944 in Marion, 1 of 6 children, to George J. and Pauline B. (Dashkovitz) Nemeth. He received his education from Harding High School. Jerry worked at Tecumseh for nearly 21 years and later Ranco in Plain City.

On May 15, 1965, Jerry was united in marriage to Judy Ann Claytor in Lexington, NC. Together they have shared 52 years together.

Jerry’s pastimes included his love of metal detecting and arrow head hunting. He also enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and astronomy. His favorite pastime was watching his grandchildren at various school events.

He was a lifelong member of the St. Mary Catholic Church and also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife Judy Nemeth; children: Jodi (James Sr.) Baer and Steven (Rhonda) Nemeth; his grandchildren: Abigail, Kelly and Samuel Baer, Konnor and Morgan Nemeth.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Home, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 5PM to 8PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 10AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 N. Main St. Marion, with Fr. Ryan Schmidt officiating; Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.

Donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.