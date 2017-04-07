John H. Flournoy, Jr., 75, of Marion

by

John H. Flournoy, Jr., age 75 of Marion, passed away on April 3, 2017 at the Marion General Hospital.

John entered into this world on August 29, 1941 to the late John H., Sr. and Lottie (Bell) Flourney in Waynesboro, Georgia.

He worked at the Tecumseh Products in the Maintenance Department for several years. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.

John is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: William and Donald Flournoy, Sr.

He is survived by two sons: Jermain (Stacy Cocherl) Flournoy, Sr. of Marion, OH and John Henry III of Marion, OH; one daughter: Zenomia (William) Flournoy-Troutman of Marion, OH; a sister: Jill Flournoy of Marion, OH; and seven grandchildren.

Friends and Family can come to honor John’s life at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Sunday April 9, 2017 starting at 5:30pm to 8:30pm. A funeral service will be held on Monday April 10, 2017 at the Mayes Community Temple Church starting at 11am with Elder Shawn L. Jackson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the funeral home for the family. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.