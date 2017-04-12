John Ross Wollett, 65, of Marion

by

John Ross Wollett, age 65, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2017 after a short and very courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 31, 1951 to the late Robert A. and Joyce (Dixon) Wollett.

On April 8, 1972, he married his wife Barb Davis, and together, they raised two fantastic sons, J.J. and Matt. The pride and joy of his life were his grandchildren, Brooke, Jamisyn, Makenzie, and Cayden. He was so very proud of each one of them.

John was a very loving husband, father, and Pawpaw. He also loved all of his “furbabies.” He had many friends and several very special friends that were like family. He will be missed by many.

He was the owner of G & J Auto Body and Glass. He was also a member of the FOPA Lodge #49, a member of American Legion Post #162, and a member and past governor of the Marion Moose Lodge #889.

He is survived by his wife Barb; his sons J.J. (Brenda) Wollett and Matt (Linda) Wollett; his mother-in-law Norma Davis; his father-in-law Jack Davis; his grandchildren Brooke, Jamisyn, Makenzie, and Cayden; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Joyce and his brother Robert Wollett.

Calling hours will be held to celebrate John’s life on Friday, April 14, 2017 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Boler Activity Center, 590 Forest Lawn Dr., Marion, Ohio. The family requests that guests wear casual dress. Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Safety City or the Marion Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.