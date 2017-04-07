by

Joseph W. Ingle, 70 of Prospect died peacefully Thursday morning, April 6, 2017 at his home.

He was born August 13, 1946 in Marion to the late John Ingle and Mary Alice (Hale) Fogle. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Bill Fogle and two step-brothers, Willard Fogle and Clayton Fogle.

He was a horse trainer and was involved in harness racing all over the U. S. He was a member of Marion American Legion Post 584 and Amvets Post 138 in Marion.

He is survived by two step-sisters, Sharon (Darryl) Davenport, Delaware; Barbara Wright, Ripley; and his best friend, Tom Hawkins, Marion.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM in the Prospect Cemetery with Pastor Brock Klobe officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Marion County United Veterans Council.

Memorial gifts may be made to Chapel Hill House, P. O. Box 499, Prospect, OH 43342.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com