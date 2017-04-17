Kenneth Webb, 79, of Marion

by

Kenneth Webb, age 79, of Marion, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 14, 2017 at his residence.

On June 4, 1937, he was born to the late Foster and Grace (Pemberton) Webb in South Point, Ohio, and on July 10, 1955, he married his wife Dorothy (Dye) Webb in Marion, Ohio.

Kenneth worked as a crane operator at the Marion Power Shovel for 32 and a half years, and he was an avid bowler, spending almost every night at the bowling alley. He was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes football and basketball teams. He was known as a tinkerer, often piecing together small engines in the garage, and in his younger days, he used to build bicycles from old parts for the neighborhood children who didn’t have money for a bike.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy; his daughters Kim (Mel) Swisher and Karen (Tim) Snare of Marion; his sisters Inez Arthur of Jackson, Ohio, and Grace Evelyn Pennington of Marion; his grandchildren Mike (Tina) Snare, Tiffany (Wendy) Snare, and Ryan (Chelsey) Swisher; his great-grandchildren Cody, Nickolas, and Brandon Snare, Naomi Swisher, Diem Snare, and one baby Snare on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Foster and Grace and his sister Ruth Dayringer.

Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 1 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home with Chaplain Terry McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow at the Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, the National Kidney Foundation, or the Kindred Gentiva Hospice Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.