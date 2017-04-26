Leonard David Nutter Jr., 52, of Marion

by

Leonard David Nutter Jr., age 52, of Marion passed away Sunday at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on November 6, 1964 to Leonard and Anna (Clark) Nutter Sr.

He was a roofer by trade and worked for Roofers Union Local 100 out of Columbus. Leonard loved hunting and fishing and went to the state pool championships for 18 straight years representing Whitey’s Tavern. He loved everyone and enjoyed making people laugh.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter; Courtney Lenn Nutter and two beautiful granddaughters; Lillian Grace Boston and Leslie Ann Brunty. Leonard was always there for his family and friends whenever they needed him, no matter what the problem was. He was a loving, good-hearted person who will be sadly missed by all.

Friends may call Saturday from Noon until 2:00 PM at the Hughes-Allen Funeral Home where a celebration of Leonard’s life will begin at 2:00 PM. His family requests that all attending wear yellow and black to celebrate his favorite football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers and they also request that you refrain from sending flowers.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the funeral home to assist his family with expenses.