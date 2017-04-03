Lynn Renee Persinger, 61, of Marion

by

Lynn Rene Persinger, age 61, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at her residence.

On June 27, 1955, she was born to the late Richard H. and Mildred (Wiley) Lawson, and in November of 1974, she married her husband Larry Persinger, who passed away in 2009.

Lynn was a member of Grace Baptist Church in the past, and she used to travel with her mother when she was alive. They explored the United States together before her mother sadly became sick, and Lynn spent three years of her married life caring for her. Lynn enjoyed visiting with her family and friends and playing with her dog Smokie.

She is survived by her sons Daniel Persinger, David (Terry) Persinger, Douglas (Karen) Persinger, and Dean (Kimberly) Persinger, all of Marion; her brothers Rick (Elaine) Lawson and Doug (JoDee) Lawson of Marion; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special friend Nova Beaver.

Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from 10 AM to 11 AM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 11:30 AM at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

