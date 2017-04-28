Mary Ann Emler, 71, of Marion

by

Mary Ann Emler, age 71, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

On July 31, 1945, she was born to the late Quintin and Evalynne (Schauer) Ballantyne. She married her husband John R. Emler, who preceded her in death on June 9, 1995.

Mary could only be described as a saint and a selfless woman who was devoted to her community. She raised many children over the years, related to her both by blood and by choice. She was the “ultimate sports fan,” an avid fan of NASCAR and the Ohio State Buckeyes, and she was adventurous. She spent many years working at the Marion Star in the advertizing department.

She is survived by her sons John and Andy (Karen) Emler; her daughter Linda Emler; her step-daughters Rochelle, Roxanne, Dora, Sarah, Loretta, Wendy, Kathy, and Debbie; her brothers Mickey Ballantyne and Butch Ballantyne; her sister Kitty Vincourt; and 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents, and her step-daughter Virginia.

A celebration of her life is pending with her family.

