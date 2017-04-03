Norma Jeanne Cardwell, 79, of Marion

by

Norma Jeanne Cardwell, age 79, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Kindred Nursing and Rehabilitation.

On December 31, 1937, she was born to the late Vernon and Crystal (Conley) Hill in Bowling Green, Ohio, and on September 1, 1962, she married Ronald L. Cardwell in the Fostoria, Ohio, Nazarene Church by Rev. Glen Flannery, who later came to pastor at the First Church of the Nazarene in Marion, Ohio.

Norma spent 18 years working as a secretary for the Department of Human Services in Mt. Gilead, Ohio. She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1955, and she later attended the Olivet Nazarene University in Kankakee, Illinois, where she advanced her education. She was a proud member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Marion, Ohio. She made the best homemade applesauce, and she was a good cook. She loved her family, and she loved entertaining. Christmas was always a special time for the grandkids at Grandma Norma’s Home.

She is survived by her husband Ronald L. Cardwell; her sons Craig (Dawn) Cardwell of Mt. Gilead, Ohio, and Ryan (Amber) Cardwell of Alabama; her daughter Melinda (Quinn Martin) Wells of Mt. Gilead, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Crystal Hill, her brother Robert Hill, and her sister Betty Firsdon.

Calling hours will take place on Monday, April 3, 2017 from 2 PM to 4 PM at the First Church of the Nazarene, 233 W. Church St., Marion, Ohio. Services will follow at 4 PM with Pastor Steve deWeber officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.