Norma (Mouser) Beeney, 78 of Richwood passed away early Friday morning, March 31, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 12, 1938 in Marysville to the late Herbert and Clara (Hershberger) Mouser.

On April 22, 1957, she married the love of her life, Ernie Beeney in Elkhart, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on March 18, 2012.

She retired from North Union Local School District after 25 years of service, most of that time as head cook. Prior to that, she worked many years at the Royal Blue, T&A and Arks Cardinal grocery stores. In the 1960s she and Ernie, along with Ron and Sue Wilds owned and operated B&W Pizza at Broadway Corners.

Norma was a proud member of Christ the Rock Church near Richwood. She was an active member of the North Union Athletic Boosters and the Richwood Springenfest for over 20 years. She loved her many years spent on bowling leagues at Richwood Lanes. Christmas was her favorite time of year and she had a wonderful snowman collection.

Camping was a family tradition for the Beeney family and friends. Norma was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her pride and joy. Her most enjoyable times in life were spent watching her children play sports and having family gatherings. She proudly supported her grandchildren in all their endeavors and loved spending time with her great-grandchildren.

Norma is survived by four children, Bud (Amy) Beeney, Lynn (Shelley) Beeney, Karen (Rob) McMahan, Doug (Tammy) Beeney, all of Richwood; eleven grandchildren, Jason (Sarah) Beeney, Justin (Jen) Beeney, Jamie (Gina) Beeney, Donovan (Valerie) Hitchings, Katie Beeney, Zach (Blair) Beeney, Matt (Sarah) Beeney, Adam Conrad, Ruthie (Jeremy) Dickison, Kayla (Jackie) Beeney, Karla (James) Beeney, eleven great-grandchildren, Grayson, Tailynn, Jaystin, Cole, Beau, Austin, Lane, Zoey, Bexley, Sophia and Jackson; a niece, Pam (Jerew) Simpson; nephew, Scott (Kelly) Jerew; extended family, Walt, Allison and Samantha Hamilton; and step-sister, Shirley (John) Neibarger.

Besides her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Mouser; a sister, Nancy Mouser and a great-granddaughter, Madilynn Hitchings.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor Dale Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday from 4 to 7 PM at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to Christ the Rock Church, c/o Pastor Dale Baker, 800 Sheridan Road, Marion, OH 43302, and Loving Care Hospice, P. O. Box 613, Marysville, OH 43040.

