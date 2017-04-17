by

Paul A. Styer 87 of Magnetic Springs, died peacefully Thursday afternoon April 13, 2017 at the home of his daughter in Marysville.

He was born January 7, 1930 in Raymond. In his youth, Paul was raised by his maternal grandparents, along with that came hard work, even though these times were not easy, they helped shape Paul into the man he would become in later life.

He was a very proud veteran of the Navy, serving all over the world. Some of the friendships he made in the service continue to this day, as demonstrated by his dedication to going to his Navy reunions.

A lifelong successful farmer, Paul was very proud to live on his farm in Magnetic Springs. He also retired from B.F. Goodrich in Green Camp where he ran a braider machine for over 30 yrs.

A friend and mentor to many in his beloved Magnetic Springs, Paul was known as a man’s man, a straight shooter and someone not afraid to tell you the truth.

He was a member of the Richwood VFW Post 870 and had served on the funeral detail for many years. Paul had a passion for old tractors, he loved restoring them and going to shows.

Many will miss his wry smile and ornery sense of humor.

On September 7, 1953 in Boston, he married Esther Hope (Fletcher) and she died February 10, 1990, he was also predeceased by his mother Mabel Styer Savage, grandson Marcus Styer and an infant sister.

Surviving are his children: Shellie (Kevin) Boerner of Marysville, Phillip D. Styer of Columbus, Brian P. (Deborah) Styer of St. Mary’s and James M. (Lisette) Styer of Marysville

Grandchildren: Jon (Sara) Styer, Lauren (Matthieu) Patris de Brueil, Adam (Britney Jo) Styer, Austin Styer, Andrew Styer, Emily Hope (Drake Reebel) Styer and Shawn Pugin

Great grandson: Luka Pierre Patris de Brueil

One brother: Robert Styer of Carey

special family friend: Andre Bourgeois of Florida

Funeral services will be held Tuesday April 18, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate, burial will follow in the Hopewell Cemetery, Military Honors will be conducted by the Richwood Area Veterans. Friends may call Monday from 5-7 pm at the funeral home in Richwood

Memorial gifts may be made to the Union County Humane Society, 16540 County Home Road, Marysville, OH 43040.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com