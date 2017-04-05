Ronald David James, 71, of Marion

by

Ronald David James, age 71, of Marion passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Marion Manor. Ronald was born January 29, 1946 in Olive Hill, KY to the late Lester and Oma (Justice) James.

Ronald graduated from Ridgedale in 1965. After graduation, Ronald proudly served his Country in the U.S. Air Force during The Vietnam War. Ronald worked many years for Tecumseh as a line inspector.

Ronald enjoyed fishing in his younger years and later in life could be found watching basketball and cheering for the Buckeyes.

Ronald is survived by his brother, Thomas (Patricia) James of Marion; sister, Sandra (Sam) Sidoti of Plant City Florida; nephew, Christopher Sidoti of Plant City, FL; niece, Lori Ann Miester of Columbus; his aunt, Billie James of Olive Hill, KY; and cousins: Retta Caudill and Esther Blevins of Olive Hill, KY, William James of Ashland, KY, Jack Ernst, James Ernst, Lee Warren and Nick Warren all of Louisville, KY.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Terry.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Marion Manor and Ohio Health Hospice, especially Jen, Harold, and Brian for all the care they provided.

Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion, from 5 until 7 pm on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Burial will be held 11 am at Marion Cemetery on Thursday, April 6, 2017 with Pastor Mark Schuring officiating.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to Ronald's family.