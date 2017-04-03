Sharon Kathleen Murphy, 75, formerly of Marion

by

Sharon Kathleen Murphy, age 75 of Lima and formerly of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at her home.

Sharon was born on October 21, 1941 in Marion, the daughter of Francis and Catherine (Fitzgerald) Murphy. She graduated from St. Mary High School.

Sharon was a very giving woman and a devoted caretaker to anyone in need. She loved to go the summer festivals with her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed music, listening to the Lima Area Concert Band and Hallelujah Saints Band, of which her niece Michelle played in, were always enjoyable for Sharon. She was a faithful member of the St. Gerard Catholic Church in Lima.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Michelle Milazzo, Nicholas Milazzo, Jim Campbell, David Campbell, Russ Campbell, Rick Campbell, Kitty Lobdell, Pam Daum, Audie Murphy, Leonda Faulkner, Frank Murphy, Francis Michael Murphy and Paul Murphy; and many great nieces and great nephews.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Thomas, Fred, Robert, Frank, Al, John, and Leo Murphy; sisters: Rosemary Milazzo, Ann Campbell, and Patricia Murphy and niece Katherine Vigil.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 11AM to 12:30PM; Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1PM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion with Fr. Thomas Buffer officiating; Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of choice.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Murphy family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com