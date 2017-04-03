Shirley Maxine VanBuskirk, 77, of Marion

by

Shirley Maxine VanBuskirk, age 77, of Marion passed away early in the afternoon on Saturday.

Born in Marion on July 7, 1939 to Cicero and Nellie (Shaffer) Thomas, she was the youngest of 11 children.

On December 26, 1956 she married Robert VanBuskirk and he preceded her in death in 1995. She was also preceded in death by a son; David L. VanBuskirk.

Shirley had worked at Emanuel Lutheran Church as a custodian but her primary occupation was that of a mother and homemaker and she was a member of the First United Church of Christ.

Left to cherish her memory are 4 sons; Robert (Shiela) VanBuskirk Jr., Jonathon (Nancy) VanBuskirk, Kenneth (Mary) VanBuskirk and Terry VanBuskirk, 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Tuesday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Hughes-Allen Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:30 AM at the First United Church of Christ with burial to follow in Marion Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions in Shirley’s memory may be made to Kindred Hospice and messages may be sent directly to her family by logging onto www.hughesallen.com and opening Shirley’s obituary.