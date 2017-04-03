Stella Faye Sparks, 97, of New Bloomington

by

Stella Faye Sparks, age 97, of New Bloomington, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2017 at her residence.

On October 28, 1919, she was born to the late Floyd and Nellie (Miller) Coffman, and on December 11, 1936, she married her husband Clyde Sparks, who preceded her in death on May 1, 2010.

Stella worked as a self-employed wallpaper hanger for 50 years, and she formerly worked for the Cory Rubber Company. She was a former member of the Restoration Tabernacle, and more recently, she was a member of Family Life Church. She loved canning and flowers, and she collected baby dolls. She truly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children John (Beverly) Sparks of Oklahoma, Helen (Tom) Mathys of Marion, Mary (Bruce) Imbody of New Bloomington, Lee (Evie) Sparks of Dunkirk, Ohio, Kathy (Ron) Mauer of New Philadelphia, Ohio, Betty (Billy) Watson of San Antonia, Texas, and Phillip (Bonnie) Sparks of Marion; her son-in-law Charles Clere of Oklahoma; 26 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clyde, her son Junior Ray Sparks, her daughters Anna Mae Clere and Kimberly Kay Sparks, 6 brothers, 3 sisters, and 2 great-grandsons.

Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Family Life Church, 2209 Marion-Waldo Rd., Marion, Ohio. Services will be held Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 11 AM at the church with Reverend Tom Toney officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice or the American Alzheimer's Association.