Steven Eugene Keen, 60, of Marion

Steven Eugene Keen, age 60, of Marion passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 3, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by his family.

Steven was born in Kenton, Ohio on March 20, 1957 to the late Leo and Audrey (Nichols) Keen.

Steven graduated from Kenton High School in 1975 and soon after started a career in Construction as a member of Union 574.

On Christmas Day 2001, Steven married the love of his life, Margaret Peggy Lynn Messenger, together they were inseparable.

To say Steven was outgoing person is in understatement. His larger than life personality along with his robust statue made Steven the center of attention. He could often be found with his guitar in hand or playing games with his family especially horseshoes and corn-hole.

Steven will be missed by his wife Peggy, daughter, Kara Nolan of Bellefontaine, Ohio, step-children, Lacey (Chad) Laipply of Bucyrus, Ohio, Caroline (Chris) Thompson of Fredericktown, Ohio, and Robert M. Beecham of Marion, Ohio; stepmother, Norma Keen; brother, Rickey (Linda) Keen of Uniontown, Ohio; sister, Cheryl (Larry) Baughman of Kenton, Ohio, 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Steven is preceded in death by his parents and step daughter, Sarai E. Beecham,

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at The Victory Center Church of God, 1190 East Fairgrounds St., Marion, Ohio with Bishop Patrick Demuth officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made in Steven’s honor to The Victory Center Church of God.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Steven’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.