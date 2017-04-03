by

Thomas E. Allman, Sr., 56 of Richwood, died unexpectedly Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine due to complications from surgery.

He was born November 8, 1960 in Aberdeen, Maryland to Okey R. and Helen L. (Rutherford) Allman, and they both survive in DeGraff.

On June 27, 1996, he married the former Tammy E. Wheatley and she survives in Richwood.

A 1980 graduate of Riverside High School in DeGraff, he served in the U. S. Army. He worked at Honda in East Liberty for 32 years, retiring in 2015.

He appreciated his West Virginia heritage, always enjoying going back to the family home in Rock Cave to hunt and ride four-wheelers. Spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, was his greatest joy. He also loved his dog, Apollo.

He is survived by a son, Thomas (Vivian) Allman, Jr., Boise, Idaho; a daughter, Stacia M. (Jeremy) Miller, Richwood; grandchildren, Seth, Nora, Ethan, Blake, Caleb and Caven; siblings, Judy Allman, Aberdeen, Maryland; Barbara (Charlie) Crall, Midway; Michael (Tracy) Allman, DeGraff; Gelinda Allman, DeGraff; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Erika Allman.

Friends may call on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from 3 to 5 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood. Military honors will be conducted by the Richwood Area Veterans at 5 PM.

Memorial gifts may be made to North Union Baseball for Boys, P. O. Box 13, Richwood, OH 43344.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com