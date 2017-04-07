Thomas E. Richards, 85, formerly of Marion

by

Thomas E. Richards age 85 of Westerville, Ohio formerly of Marion, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born February 2, 1932 in Espyville, Ohio to the late C. Warner and Lenore (Zupp) Richards.

On October 12, 1952 he married Mary E. (Russell) Richards. She survives in Westerville, Ohio.

Thomas was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a man of many skills and am ambitious businessman. Years ago, he owned a Bicycle shop in Bucyrus, a Machine shop in Waldo and Wood n Stuff in Ocala, Florida. Because he was such a hard worker after retirement, he worked part time at Kroger until the age of 83.

In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and frog gigging. He really enjoyed woodworking and fixing anything, but his true passion was spending time with his family which he loved deeply.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Richards of Westerville, his children, Mike (Lois) Richards of Delaware, Oh., Connie Cook of Westerville, Oh., six grandchildren, Greg, Jonny, Amy, Amber, Scott, Josh and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jamie and his brother, Robert Richards.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 9, 2017 from 1- 4 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, April 10, 2017 at 1 PM at Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 E. Center St. with Rev. David Hoffman officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery with the Marion County United Veterans Council will hold military honors.