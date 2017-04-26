Valerie J. “Val” Melvin, 50, of Marion

by

A woman with a huge loving heart, Valerie J. “Val” Melvin, age 50, of Marion, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 21, 2017, at home.

On August 16, 1966, Valerie was born in Marion, Ohio, the daughter of Elaine (Price) Schenkel of Marion, and the late Raynald “Bud” Schenkel. She graduated from Ridgedale High School in the class of 1984.

Continuing her education, Val earned degrees from Tri-Rivers Cosmetology Program and the Marion Technical College Nursing program.

Valerie worked as a nurse at the North Central Correctional Institution and at Marion General Hospital in their behavioral health unit. She also made many friends cutting hair at Master Cuts in the Marion Mall. She formerly attended the Victory Center Church of God.

An excellent cook and baker, Val loved spoiling her family with their favorite meals. Her specialty though was deserts. She always made sure there were deserts with every meal, telling everyone “you have got to try this.”

A beach lover, Valerie loved traveling and going on cruises, trying to get to any beach as often as she could. She also enjoyed tending to and watering her flowers and hanging baskets every year.

Most important of all to Valerie was her family. She especially cherished her grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as “Mawgie”. She made them special breakfasts, took them on nature walks, took them to the pool and just sat outside with them and played for hours. They always begged her to have a picnic outside and Mawgie of course would do just that.

Special in so many ways, Val had a knack for brightening the days of everyone around her with her warm smile and sweet laugh. She was filled with love for her family and friends, caring for everyone unconditionally, and she would do anything for anyone.

Val will be dearly missed by her three children: Christopher Melvin, Brooke (Corey McDuffie) Melvin, and Kierra Shaver; three granddaughters: Mya Leighann Melvin, and Allure and Cambryn McDuffie; her mother, Elaine Schenkel, all of Marion; two siblings: Jeff Schenkel of Columbus, and Melanie Davis of Chesterville; numerous nieces and nephews; and her former spouse, Brian Melvin.

Her family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will also be held there at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with Pastor Marcellus de Oliveria officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Valerie’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.