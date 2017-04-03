William O. Robertson, 98, of Marion

by

William O. Robertson age 98 of Marion, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

He was born December 2, 1918 in West Jackson, Union County Ohio to the late William O. and Elizabeth (Wottring) Robertson.

On December 23, 1956 he married Gladys G. (Jessie) Robertson; she preceded him in death on March 4, 2006.

William was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during WWII, where he received the American Theater Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and Victory Medal. He was employed for 30 plus years in construction with the Local Union of Carpenters and Joiners. He was a longtime member of White Oaks Road Freewill Baptist Church.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Barbara (Richard) Veatch of Orem, UT., Roger (Diedra) Mahaffey of Cedar Hills, UT., Rhonda (Rod) Tucker of Riverton, UT., and Rodney (Valerie) Mahaffey of Sandy Valley, NV. his close dear friend, Burley and numerous great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Wayne D. Robertson, his brother, Gerald W. Robertson and his sister, Eileen M. Mahaffey.Visitation for William will be held Sunday, April 2, 2017 from 2-4 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, April 3, 2017 at 11 AM at White Oaks Road Freewill Baptist Church, 1859 White Oaks Rd. with Rev. Grover Caudill officiating. Burial will follow at Price Cemetery.

The family would like to thank his many close friends at White Oaks Road Freewill Baptist Church and to his caregivers at Joyce’s Angels especially Michelle and Bessie. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com