William W. “Bill” Sulser, 68, of Marion

William W. “Bill” Sulser, age 68, of Marion and formerly of Bucyrus, died Sunday morning, April 2, 2017, at Morning View Pointe Nursing Home following an extended illness.

On August 11, 1948, Bill was born in Bucyrus, Ohio, one of four children of the late Sherman and Geneva (Widman) Sulser. He graduated from Bucyrus High School.

Following high school, Bill served his country in the U.S. Army.

A musician, Bill loved playing the drums, drumming in several bands over the years. He passed his love for drumming on to his son, Jaime, who he also taught to play. Bill especially loved rock music.

Bill will be remembered for his fun loving personality, always joking around with everyone, and for his long hair.

He will be missed by his son, Jaime A. Sulser of LaRue; five grandchildren: Matthew, Alyssa, Haley, Jesika, and Kaden Sulser; an adopted daughter, Ashley Arthur; three siblings: Ralph Sulser of Charlotte, SC, Roger Sulser of Millersburg, OH, and Janet Rita of Crestline, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, Christopher W. Sulser.

Services honoring Bill’s life will be observed privately by his family.

Services honoring Bill's life will be observed privately by his family.