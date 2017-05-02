Andrew James Ault, 22, of Marion

by

Beloved son and brother, Andrew James Ault, age 22, went home to be with the Lord on April 28, 2017.

Andrew was born in Marion on August 6, 1994 and graduated from River Valley High School in 2012.

He is survived by his parents Keely (Davis) Ault and Craig Ault; his grandparents Robert E. and Joan Ault; and his brothers Robert D. and Melissa Ault and Bradley K. Ault.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Roland and Jean Davis.

Andrew was loved by many. He was an Eagle Scout and an Order of the Arrow Vigil member. He was a current student at the Ohio State University, and he was a member of the Cornerstone Alliance Church and a Coalition Christian Outreach part-time staff member.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 5, 2017 from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Cornerstone Alliance Church, 2010 Marion-Marysville Rd., Marion, Ohio, 43302. Services will take place at 12 PM. Burial will follow at the Caledonia Cemetery.

Please make donations in Andrew’s name to the Cornerstone Alliance Church, the Coalition Christian Outreach, and the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 86. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.