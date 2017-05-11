Anita June Gaines, 69, of Marion

by

Anita June Gaines, age 69 of Marion, passed away on Monday May 8, 2017 surrounded by family and friends.

Anita entered into this world to the late Lawrence and Hazel Jackson in Kentucky on September 7, 1947.

She was a lifetime member of the American Legion #584 where she worked for 36 years as a bartender. She will truly be missed by family and friends, especially her veteran friends.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents, one son: Michael Gaines; two sisters and three brothers.

She will be missed by her daughter: Tammy (Michael) Walston of Marion, OH; two sons: Robert Gaines and Brian Gains both of Marion, OH; three sisters: Linda, Joan and Kay; one brother: Dean; six grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.

Friends and Family can come to honor Anita’s life on Monday May 15, 2017 starting at 11am to 12pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at the Chapel Heights Memory Gardens at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given for the family in care of the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.