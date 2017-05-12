Ardith Louise Shenefield, 76, of Marion

by

Ardith Louise Shenefield of Marion, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at age 76.

She was born July 11, 1940 in Peoria and was the daughter of Francis and Zelma (Gooch) Montgomery.

Ardith is survived by her husband of 57 years, James N. Shenefield, whom she married on May 15, 1959. Ardith was a homemaker, childcare provider, and periodically worked at J. C. Penney’s in Marion. She was also a member of Central Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Karla (Mike) Sturgeon of Sunbury, Rhea (Marty) Evans of Massillon, and Annett (John) Frazier of Marion; grandchildren Ray (Tiffany) Evans of Canton, Sylvia Evans of Canton, and Stephen Frazier of Marysville; and great-grandchildren Noah, Addison, and Wyatt Evans and McKenzie Frazier. Ardith is also survived by a sister, Margaret Strang, of FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother James Montgomery.

Ardith’s family will receive friends Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 5-8 p.m. at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 11a.m. at Central Baptist Church, 2816 Marion-Waldo Rd, Marion, Ohio, 43302. Interment will take place in Caledonia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.