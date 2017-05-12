Ardythe Kay “Ardie” Campbell, 72

by

Ardythe Kay “Ardie” Campbell, age 72, passed away on Sunday, April 29, 2017 at Marion General Hospital after a brief illness.

She was born November 30, 1944 in Kenton, OH to the late Ralph N. Matlack and Edith (Hartman) Matlack. She is survived by a brother, Dr. Robert Matlack. A sister, Meredith (Matlack) McDaniel, preceded her in death.

She spent her formative years in Richwood, Ohio graduating from Richwood High School in 1962. She matriculated at The Ohio State University.

She married Sam Smith on July 3, 1962 in Richwood, Ohio and had two children of this union, Shelly R. Smith and Michael R. Smith, who survive her. On June 29, 1985 she married Thomas E. Bush in Marysville, Ohio who preceded her in death. On September 27, 2001 she married Robert P. Campbell, son of Robert C. Campbell M.D., who survives her.

She left behind two grandchildren, Aulbri L. Smith and Adam M. Smith, a brother-in-law, John McDaniel and her dearest friend, Kay Coder. She is also survived by a niece, nephew and cousin as well as others in her extended family.

Ardie was a caring, sensitive self-made woman who was well loved by her husband, family, and friends. Her cooking skills were exceptional and she particularly enjoyed cooking great meals for her husband and family. She took great pleasure in the simple things and never took life for granted. She was very organized and joked about having a “computer chip” in her head.

Her organizational skills came in handy in raising her two children and her places of employment. She was a sales representative for Scott’s and Macola. She also worked at Tom Busch’s Insurance Agency. Her most demanding job was at Fulfillment where she coordinated the distribution of tokens, passes, etc. for the New York City Transit System. Her last job was as office manager at Campbell Counseling Services. Her skill at working with insurances will be sorely missed. Her rapport with her husband’s clients was exceptional. He often joked that she should have been a therapist and perhaps missed her calling.

A memorial service will be arranged later.

A memorial service will be arranged later.