Birney “Ed” Roberts, 79, of Marion

Birney “Ed” Roberts, age 79, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at his residence.

On September 22, 1937, he was born to the late Birney H. and Helen (Knapp) Roberts, and on September 2, 1990, he married his wife Maxine E. (Huber) Roberts, who preceded him in death on October 21, 2012.

Ed graduated from Delaware Willis High School, and he finished his undergraduate work at Union College before obtaining his law degree from Ohio Northern University. He served as Marion’s City Prosecutor for four years and the Marion County Prosecutor for sixteen years. He was a 55-year member of the Ohio State Bar Association.

In his younger days, he was an excellent musician and skilled tennis player as well as a Yo-Yo champion. Later, he became a member of the Masons and the Moose Lodge.

He was an avid fan of the Buckeyes and Indians, and he never missed a game. He had a sense of humor that could only be described as infectious. He enjoyed the big fishing trips he took to Canada with his friends, and he loved his family and the people of the Marion community. He loved family gatherings, being around his kids and grandkids, and eating at Perkins.

He is survived by his sons Michael (Amy) Roberts of Mogadore, Ohio, and Stephen (Lilli) Roberts of Upper Arlington, Ohio; his daughter Kim (Rick) Emery of Sylvania, Ohio; his step-sons Steven M. (Geri) Lust and Tracy A. (Melody) Lust of Prospect, Ohio; his step-daughters Lynne (Jim Conway) Miley and Annette A. (Harry) Holler of Marion; his brother Roger (Bette) Roberts of Sunbury, Ohio; his grandchildren Joseph, Lexy, Matt, Johnny, and Amanda Roberts and Chris and Sarah Emery; his step-grandchildren James (Rachel) Long, Lindsey (Clint) Field, Lori (Brian) Pickard, Courtney, Clay, and Kendyl Lust, and Alyssa and Katie Holler; his great-grandchildren Miley and Kennedy Field, Bradley Pickard, and Sadie Long; and his nephews Jason (Amy) Roberts and Brian Roberts.

He was preceded in death by his wife Maxine, his parents Birney and Helen, and his granddaughter Stephanie K. Lust.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2017 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Emanuel Lutheran Church at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stephanie K. Lust Scholarship Fund through the Marion Community Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.