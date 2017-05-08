by

Bradley V. Rovtar 54, of Marion, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at his home after a short battle with cancer surrounded by his family.

Brad was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Bob V. and Betty J. (Smeltzer) Rovtar on November 27, 1962 who survive.

Brad graduated from Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio as a member of National Honor Society. His passion playing soccer earned him the All-State Recognition. He graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio with a degree in Business Finance and was an active member of the Delta Chi Fraternity.

Brad was employed at One Main Financial for 24 years as a Senior Personal Loan Specialist.

On August 7, 2010 he married Kristine Wilkinson, and although it was a short time they were best friends and enjoyed their life to its fullest.

His main focus in life was his wife, two children, and their three grandchildren, who frequently got together for Sunday dinners. His greatest love other than family was the Ohio State Buckeyes. If you were at his house for the game, it was very intense until the last second ticked off the clock. Other hobbies included watching the Cleveland Indians, rooting for the Cleveland Browns, and the yearly chili cook off with family and friends, winning the trophy several times. Brad really enjoyed vacationing with family, trips to Mexico, Florida, Chicago, and many more getaways that included swimming with the dolphins, charter fishing and sitting around laughing with family and friends.

Brad will be missed by his wife, Kristine, two children, Ashleigh Rovtar (Toby Keckler), Robert Rovtar (Taylor Pahl), three grandchildren, Xavier Rovtar, Greyson Rovtar, Audrianna Rovtar, all of Marion. His parents, Bob and Betty Rovtar of Stow, in-laws Robert and Patricia Kidwell of Cincinnati, twin sister, Bethany (Roger) Kirkland of Kimbolton, brother, Bob Rovtar of Stow, sister in law Cara ( Dana ) Gamble, of Marion, ex-wife Dawn McCormack, of Marion, and several nieces, nephews, friends and his loyal chocolate lab, Griffin.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Victor & Mary Rovtar and John & Hazel Smeltzer.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to The American Cancer Society, Brads favorite team, Relay for Life, Ribbon Racers Marion. When you think of Brad just yell….. O – H.

Friends may call Monday, May 8, 2017 from 4 – 8 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 10AM at Dayspring Wesleyan Church, 2431 Marion Mt.Gilead Rd. with Pastor David Holdren officiating. Burial will take place at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

On line condolences may be expressed at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.