Carol Irene (née, Hollinger) Holtz, 74, of Marion

Carol Irene (née, Hollinger) Holtz, a strong-willed, independent, kind and loving person, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her children and grandchildren Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Heartland of Marion, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s and Dementia, at the age of 74.

Carol was a self-made woman born in Catawba, Wisconsin, one of 11 children, to the late Richard Emanuel Hollinger and Ruby Elizabeth (Tague) Hollinger. After graduating from Prentice High School, where she sang The Lord’s Prayer at commencement, her life took her to Milwaukee, WI and then to Marion where she raised her children and grandchildren.

Carol was self-taught and a hardworking woman who single handedly raised five children while running her own upholstery business C&S Upholstery for 14 years. She was a remarkable seamstress and had a wonderful ability to sew and stitch just about anything, which was evident by all the quilts she made for her children and grandchildren each made especially for the receiver. Carol was a do it herself type of person; if she saw something she liked she would make it, this included anything from couches and tables to her famous home cooked meals.

Carol loved the outdoors and spending time with her family. A favorite pastime was camping/hiking through the woods with her children and discovering the great outdoors. She would spend countless hours sewing, reading, gardening and watching birds. She loved to sing and hum songs; one of her favorites being Amazing Grace. In addition to singing, Carol enjoyed listening to all styles of music; but her favorites were Neil Diamond and Andrea Bocelli.

The most important part of Carol’s life was her children and she gladly sacrificed everything for them. She made sure her children were always taken care of and to never doubt their strength and abilities. She often treated the neighborhood children and her children’s friends as if they were her own never turning any child away. In later years, she was an invaluable part of raising all of her grandchildren. Carol was fortunate to have the opportunity to travel with her brother Eddie, who she remained close with all of her life and valued their friendship dearly, across the country visiting family members who she had not seen in years. She also enjoyed vacationing with her children and grandchildren.

Carol will be sadly missed by her children, Carmen Gear of Delaware, Julie (James) Mills of Marion, Stephen Holtz of Marion, Richard (Amy) Holtz of Marion, and Jennifer McGinnis of Marion; grandchildren, Kaelah and Briannah Criswell, Nathaniel Holtz, James Mills II, Whitney Roberts, Rachel Holtz, Allen and Richard Holtz, and Allison and Joslyn Morrow; three great-grandchildren, Gracie, Gavin, and Gabriella Roberts; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Private services will be held at The Marion Cemetery with a Wake planned on her Birthday.

