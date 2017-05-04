Charles E. “Tater” Leeper, 89, of Marion

by

Charles E. “Tater” Leeper age 89 of Marion, Ohio passed away Monday, May 1, 2017 surrounded by his loving family at Morrow County Hospital.

He was born February 22, 1928 in Cambridge, Ohio to the late Harry E. and Margaret K. (Nettig) Leeper.

On October 22, 1955 he married Pauline (Jessie) Leeper; they shared 61 years together.

Tater was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict where he received the Purple Heart. He was employed for many years at HPM as a machinist, was a member of American Legion Post #584 and VFW Post #3313. In his spare time he enjoyed wood working, building bird houses, cut outs and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan since 1935. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and being the King of the One Liners which he passed down to his entire family.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline Leeper of Marion, Oh., his buddy, Chico the wonder dog, his children, Jackie (Tim) Sutton of Marion, Oh., Nanette Leeper (Victor Rosado) of Port Richey, Fl., Charles (Toye) Leeper of Marion, Oh., 9 grandchildren, Lori (Joe) Gordon, Michelle Hesson, Tom (Nikki) Sutton, Paul White II, Nicole (Joe) Wolf, Charlie Leeper, Kyle Leeper, Brandon Leeper, Kayla Leeper, 16 great grandchildren, close family friends, Mr. and Mrs. Homer Blevins and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Melissa White, two brothers, Connie and Butch, four sisters, Goldie Samples, Betty Orcena, Melb Snare and Pat Long.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 5, 2017 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 10 AM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home with Pastor Dwight Hord officiating. Burial will take place at Marion Cemetery with the Marion County United Veterans Council conducting military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com