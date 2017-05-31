Charlotte R. Blanton, 76, of Marion

by

Charlotte R. Blanton, age 76, of Marion passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2017, at her residence. She was born in Marysville, Ohio on June 22, 1940 to the late Oscar and Leanora (Conkle) Sisson.

Charlotte attended Harding High School.

She married David D. Robinson in 1956 and he preceded her in death. On February 24, 1978 Charlotte married Fred T. Blanton in Marion, Ohio and he survives.

She was very active in the Baseball for Boys program in Marion and also the Bowling for Youth program.

Charlotte was employed at the Isaly’s Shop for 10 years, was the parts dept. manager at Lupika Motors for 8 years, and retired in 2005 after 7 years as the warranty manager at Terry Mowery Motors.

She is survived by her husband; Fred, four sons; Douglas S. (Sherry) Robinson of Marion, OH., Kevin E.(Lori Moore) Robinson of Prospect, OH., Terry E. (Tracy) Blanton of Marion, OH., & Jarrod S. (Stephanie) Blanton of Marion, OH., a daughter; Cheryl (Rich) Jordan of Marion, OH., a sister; Carol S. (Michael) Fout of Dolestown, OH., a sister-in-law; Sue Sisson of Marion, OH., 16 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.

Charlotte was preceded in death by an infant daughter; Julia Robinson, three brothers; LeRoy, Charles, & Oscar Sisson Jr., and a sister; Vivian Guyton.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Friday, June 2, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, June 3rd, at 10:00 AM with burial to follow in the Green Camp Cemetery.

Charlotte’s family would like to extend a very special thanks to Dr. Sudesh Reddy for taking such great care of her for so many years. Online condolences to the family may be expressed at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com