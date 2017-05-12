Clara R. Tyree, 76, of Marion

by

Clara R. Tyree age 76 of Marion, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Kindred Community.

She was born November 8, 1940 in Red Fox, Ky., to the late Samuel and Percy (Hall) McIntosh.

On May 28, 1957 she married Junior Tyree, he survives in Marion.

Clara was employed at Verizon for 30 years as a supervisor. She enjoyed quilting and gardening but her true love was spending time with her grand and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Junior Tyree of Marion, her daughter, Susan (Doug) Hall of New Bloomington, five grandchildren, Sarah (Jason), Jesse (Rachel), Matthew (Kelsey), Cody and Clay, nine great grandchildren, her brother, Larry (Chris) McIntosh of Michigan, two sisters, Sherry Holcomb of Tiffin and Brenda (Mike) Gow of Michigan and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Tyree, two grandchildren, Joseph and Jordon, two brothers, Manuel and Gary and four sisters, Fern, Ivette, Faye and Nikki.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2017 from 12pm – 2pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 pm at the Marion Cemetery with Pastor Terry McLaughlin officiating.

On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com