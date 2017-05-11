Craig A. Van Meter, 65, of Marion

by

Craig A. Van Meter, age 65 of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 surrounded by his family.

Craig was born on March 14, 1952 in Marion, the son of Melvin Bollinger and Mary Martha Van Meter.

Craig worked in Bucyrus for nearly 25 years at Checkmate Marine Inc., upon his retirement he went to work at the Cornerstone Alliance Church of Marion, serving in maintenance at the church building and the church grounds.

Craig had a humble and generous spirit, followed up with a quick sense of humor and a curiosity about everything. He was quick to help anyone in need and was meticulous to detail. He enjoyed anything having to do with being outdoors, especially mowing yards and casting a line into the water. He gave back by volunteering in his younger years as a Hospice Volunteer and later at the church volunteering for the AWANA program among many other things. Craig was a member of the Cornerstone Alliance Church for 36 years, and his deep and abiding faith in Jesus carried him to his eternal home.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years, Vickie Lucille (Liles) Van Meter; children: Craig A. (Jennifer L. Beck) Van Meter, Jr. , Karen S. (Jason) Beck-Predieri, James (Monica) Van Meter, Daniel Andrew Van Meter and Michael Aaron (Danielle) Van Meter; grandchildren: Brianna, Daniell and Natalee Predieri, Kayli and Alexis Van Meter, Aiden and Carson Van Meter, and also a baby boy on the way; siblings: Sheila (Larry) Spangler and Lony Bostic.

Craig is preceded in death by his father Melvin Bollinger; his mother and step-father Mary Martha and James Landis; siblings: Melvin Eugene Landis and Douglas Wayne Landis.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 15, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER CHAPEL, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Tuesday at Cornerstone Alliance Church, 2010 Marion-Marysville Rd, Marion at 11AM with Pastor Tim Miller officiating; Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Alliance Church: Great Commission Fund.

