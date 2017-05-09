Dorothy L. Hamm, 96, of Marion

by

Dorothy L. Hamm age 96, a resident of the Kingston in Marion, Ohio, passed away on Saturday May 6, 2017 at the Presidential Center in Marion.

She was born October 17, 1920 in Edgar County, ILL. to the late Orville E. and Anna Murphy Shonk.

On August 22, 1940 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio she married Sylvan Hamm and he preceded her in death on March 12, 1993.

Dorothy was a member of Fite Memorial Baptist Church and a member of the B.F. Goodrich Retires Club.

Dorothy leaves behind three sons; Delbert R. (Sharon) Hamm, Donald P. (Jean) Hamm both of Marion, Ohio, and John E. (Kay) Hamm of Katy, Texas. Nine grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren survive as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by a son, Dennis L. Hamm and two grandsons and a granddaughter, and six brothers.

Funeral services will be on Friday May 12, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Officiating the service will be Rev. David Carlyle. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday May 11, 2017 from 6 to 8 P.M.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Marca Industries, Fite Memorial Baptist Church, and to the Donor’s Choice. On line condolences can be made to www.boybornfuneralhome.com.