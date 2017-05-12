by

Dorothy Mae Winch, 92, of Bucyrus died Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Orchard Park.

She was born November 16, 1924 in Dallas Twp., Crawford County, Ohio to the late Ralph D. and Dimmie M. (Scott) Winch.

Dorothy was a 1942 graduate of Mt. Zion High School and completed her formal education at Marion Business School. Dorothy spent 49 years working as an accounting clerk for various companies; including WA Riddell Corp., Huber Corp. of Marion, Fairfield Engineering Co., and the US Office of Personnel Management before retiring in 1993.

Dorothy was a longtime member of the former Epworth United Methodist Church where she was active in the Rebekah Circle, UM Women, the Singles Group, and Mary Martha Sunday School Class.

She is survived by one sister, Martha (Jack) Huyser of Kissimmee, Florida; two nieces, Linda K. (Wayne) Spiegel of Ostrander and Renee A. Ruffener Lambert of Florida; four nephews, Gary A., Ronald D., Dennis L., and Curtis P. (Connie) Schifer, all of Sycamore; six great nieces, six great nephews, and several great-great nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Janet M. Schifer, two brothers-in-law, Paul L. Schifer and Glen Ruffener; one niece, Vickie Ruffener Ash; and one nephew, David Ruffener.

All services will take place on Monday, May 15. Graveside funeral and committal will be in Oakwood Cemetery at 10:00 am with Jay Scott officiating. Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 am at Bucyrus UMC where her family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30-11.

Memorial donations can be made payable to Bucyrus UMC and will be accepted at Wise Funeral Service or at the cemetery on the morning of her funeral. Expressions of sympathy can be shared with her family by visiting her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.