Edward Melvin Newell, 77, of Marion

by

Edward Melvin Newell, age 77, of Marion passed away Thursday May 11, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

Edward was born on Saturday August 5, 1939 to the late Cecil and Pheobe (Partlow) Newell in Marion. He was one of 6 children.

Edward graduated from Pleasant High School in the class of 1957. After graduating high Edward was drafted into and proudly wore the uniform of the United States Army.

After serving in the Army, Edward continued his service locally as a Marion City police officer. One cold and snowy night while “walking his beat” he happened across a beautiful young lady walking home from work. Her name was Linda Worden. He invited her out to enjoy a cup of coffee. Even though Linda did not drink coffee she accepted the offer. Edward and Linda were married on Sunday June 25, 1967 at the Central Christian Church in Marion. Together they enjoyed nearly 50 years of marriage.

Edward proudly served the Marion Community as a police officer for 27 years and as a court bailiff for an additional 16 years. While not fighting crime, Edward was a well-known auctioneer and enjoyed the action of a fast bidding auction.

In his spare time Edward enjoyed breaking out his golf clubs and playing a round or two. He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Police. Above all Edward loved his family and cherished every moment spent with them. Being a man of faith, Edward and Linda were active members at Central Christian Church.

Edward will be dearly missed by his loving wife Linda Newell; son Joseph Melvin (Cathy) Newell; grandchildren Blake and Samantha; Sisters Barb Thompson and Judy Schofield, and brothers Don (Martha) Newell and Jerry (Mary) Newell.

Edward was met at the gates of Heaven by his parents and Sister Beverly Leeper.

Edward’s family will greet friends on Sunday May 14, 2017 from 6pm to 8pm at the Snyder Funeral Home DENZER Chapel located at 360 East Center Street, Marion Ohio. Services celebrating his life will be at the funeral home on Monday May 15, 2017 at 10:00 am with Pastor Jim Curry officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Caledonia Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to the Central Christian Church 41 Mount Vernon Avenue Marion, Ohio 43302 or to an organization of the donor’s choice in honor of Edward M. Newell

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Edwards family. Condolences may be left by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com