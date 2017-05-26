George Allen Pheasant, Sr., 78, of Marion

by

George Allen Pheasant, Sr., age 78 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday May 24, 2017 at his residence.

George entered into this world on November 25, 1938 to the late Frank and Laura (Burke) Pheasant in Delaware, OH. On May 4, 1957, he married the late Dorothy Jean Black in Marion, Ohio.

He worked the last 10 years in the Janitorial services at the Silver Lining.

He was a good father and provider. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and his CB radio, with his handle being Pipe Wrench. He assisted in the Boy Scouts as well as the Girl Scouts, worked as a pipe fitter at the steel mill for many years, and was a former member of the Moose. George was good at telling a joke, and loved making his famous wise cracks. He enjoyed his life, and worked hard up until this year. He will be missed dearly, by friends and family.

George is preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Dorothy Pheasant; one sister: Roxanne Pheasant and one brother: William Pheasant.

He will be missed by his daughter: Penny Holloway of Marion, OH; William (Anita) Pheasant of Marion, OH and George (Connie) Pheasant, Jr. of Marion, OH.; one sister: Dora Taylor of Georgetown, KY; nine grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thank-you to the OhioHealth Hospice at Marion General Hospital, the Marion City Fire Department, the Marion Police Department, and Keith Karcella.

Friends and Family can come to honor George’s life on Thursday June 1, 2017 starting at 2pm to 4pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date.

Donations can be given to the Lions Club. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.