George William Ratliff, 55, formerly of Marion

George William Ratliff 55 of Lakeview, died unexpectedly but peacefully, Sunday morning May 28, 2017 at his home.

He was born August 31, 1961 in Marion to Ronald E. Ratliff and Shirley Faye (Dowell).

George had worked in construction for Baker Concrete, Thomas and Marker and finally for himself. He was a 1979 graduate of the Elgin High School, where he lettered in football and baseball. He was a private person who loved his family and the Lord very much. George enjoyed anything about history and was known to be very artistic. He was also a member of the Indian Lake Moose and Eagles.

Surviving are his mother Shirley Faye Retterer of Lakeview, children: Cody (Bianca) Ratliff of Springfield, Eric Terzo of Springfield, Nick (Ana) Terzo of Fort Campbell Kentucky and Pete Terzo of Marion. Two grandchildren, Nathan and Khyler George, siblings: Ron (Jennifer) Ratliff, Marion; Dennis (Linda) Ratliff, Prospect, Rick (Diane) Ratliff, Cardington, Beth (John) Boehm, Radnor, Brian (Kim) Retterer, Richwood and Brent (Randi) Retterer, Prospect, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Ratliff, his two fathers, Ronald E. Ratliff and Philip V. Retterer and his beloved grandmother Clara Dowell

Funeral services will be held Thursday June 1, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Harry Meade will officiate, burial will follow in the Shoup (Thompson Twp.) Cemetery, friends may call two hours prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 am

Memorial gifts may be made to the Indian Lake EMS, 301 North Oak Street Lakeview, OH 43331

