Jeanette C. Russell, 92, of Marion

Jeanette C. Russell, age 92 of Marion, passed away on May 7, 2017 at Brookdale of Marion.

Jeanette entered into this world on August 22, 1924 to the late Pearl and Mary Jane Ash in Athens, Ohio. On February 1, 1944, she married the late John D. Russell in Columbus, Ohio.

John and Jeanette founded and owned the Kings Mill Golf Course in Waldo, Ohio that opened Memorial Day 1966. Jeanette (Jean) worked there for 20 years before retiring, She made many friends during that time and never met a stranger. She enjoyed the game of golf and played in the early years at the original Mar-O-Del golf course, sometimes in her bare feet. She also was a good card player and spent many years in bridge club and playing other cards with family and friends.

Jeanette grew up in Pomeroy, Ohio and moved to Columbus to attend beauty school. That is where she met John and later married.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one sister, Esther and three brothers Dick, Eddie and Charles Ash.

Jeanette will be missed by her son: John (Judy) Russell in Waldo, OH and a daughter: Candy (Clayton) Bailey of Overland Park, KS; four grandchildren: Chris (Erin) Bailey, Cory Bailey, Bryan (Carrie) Russell and Jolayne (Will) Russell-Gorman; and seven great grandchildren: Gabrielle, Mick, Owen, Hudson, Ivy, Liam and Rhys.

Friends and Family can come to honor Jeanette’s life on Wednesday May 17, 2017 starting at 10am to 12pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow starting at 12pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at the Waldo Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fort Morrow Fire Department in Waldo, OH. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.