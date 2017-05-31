JoAnn Boyer, 84, of Marion

by

JoAnn Boyer, age 84, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

On March 10, 1933, she was born to the late Mahlon A. Buller, Sr., and Josephine K. (Ballentyne) Buller. She married her first husband Kenneth Gasmire, Sr., and later married her late second husband Hugh Boyer.

JoAnn attended the Emanuel Lutheran Church, and she worked as the lead clerk in mail services at Borden for several years before her retirement. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her nieces Tassie Kristofeld and Joan Suska, her dear friend Carol Witzel, her sister-in-law Lucille Buller, two grandchildren, and extended family in Colorado, Missouri, and California.

She was preceded in death by her husband Hugh; her sons David and Kenneth Gasmire; her brother Mahlon “Babe” Buller, Jr.; her sister Maxine Long; and her nephews Larry Long and Mahlon “Butch” Buller, III.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 9, 2017 at 11 AM at Emanuel Lutheran Church with A.I.M. Kevin Kehn officiating.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.