Justin Robert Hall, 23, of Marion

by

On May 18, 2017 we lost our loving son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend to a courageous and strong-willed battle to cancer. Justin Robert Hall passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the young age of 23.

Justin was born in Marion, Ohio on April 20, 1994 to Jamie H. Hall and Bobbi Jo Huffman. Justin’s larger than life personality coupled with his positive, always smiling, nature made him irresistible to everyone, especially his nephew, Bentley, who he loved as his own.

Justin was a lifelong Marion resident attending the Marion City Schools and later graduating from The Rushmore Academy in 2012. After graduation, Justin was employed at various companies finally finding his calling at The Goodwill Industries helping those in need. While working at Goodwill, Justin made lasting friendships and touched the lives of many.

Justin had an unwavering faith in God and his Savior. Justin regularly attended Family Life Church and had a deep appreciation for his church family. He enjoyed talking to the congregation’s leadership who helped him understand his growing relationship with the Lord.

Justin will be deeply missed by his mother, Bobbi J. (Jeff Blevins)Huffman; father, Jamie H. Hall; sisters, Samantha J. Huffman and Lindsy Hall; and grandparents, Debbie Cook, Sharon Huffman, Betty Blevins, Happy and Kay Hall, and Kurt Price. He will also be missed by family members, Dustin Blevins, John Minnich, Hayden Hamilton, Shawn Blevins, Savannah Blevins, Serenity Blevins, Brittany Saunders, Paige Cobb, Madison Caudill, Lisa Miller, and Stephanie and Scott Mills.

Justin was preceded in death by infant sister, Shannon; brother, Jamie H. Hall II and grandfather, Robert D. Huffman.

Visitation will be held at Family Life Church, 2209 Marion-Waldo Rd., Tuesday, May 30, 2017 from 3 pm until a 5 pm funeral service officiated by Pastor Jason Kwast.

Memorial donation may be made in Justin’s honor to Snyder Funeral Homes.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Justin’s family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.