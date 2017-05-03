Karen Sue Brooks, 64, of Marion

by

Karen Sue Brooks, age 64, of Marion passed away early in the morning on May 1, 2017 at her home.

She was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio on May 30, 1952 to Richard and Elizabeth (Porter) Ruckman.

Karen was preceded in death by her father; Richard Ruckman, her mother; Elizabeth Sanders and a sister; Lisa Trigg. She is survived by her son; Richard (Amanda) Ruckman of Cadiz, Ohio, her 2 daughters; Amy (Dwayne) Goodlan of Adena, Ohio and Elizabeth Ruckman of Marion, 5 sisters; Judy McAfee, Linda Archo, Carol Richmond, Delores Ruckman and Teresa Clouston, her brother; Richard Ruckman and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her favorite niece; Tracy Blanton and her significant other; Rick Wallace.

In keeping with Karen’s wishes, no services will be held in Marion. Her family is planning a celebration of Karen’s life at a later date in another location. Arrangements have been handled for her family by Simply Cremation of Marion, a division of the Hughes-Allen Funeral Home.