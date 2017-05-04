Kathy Blevins Campbell, 64, of Marion

by

Kathy Blevins Campbell, age 64, of Marion passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at 1:24 PM in the Mt. Carmel East Hospital, Columbus.

She was born in Marion, Ohio on March 23, 1953 to Harkes and Minnie (Abrams) Blevins.

Kathy graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1971 and served her country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. She was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans.

On March 24, 1990 she married Carl David Campbell in Marion, Ohio and he survives.

Kathy was employed at the Houghton Sulky Co. for 20 years and went on to work as an office manager for Mid-Ohio Paper Co. before her retirement.

Surviving along with her husband are a son; Mark A. (Becki) Lemasters of Marion, OH., a stepson; Bradley David (Alison) Campbell of Springfield, OH., a stepdaughter; Anndalene S. (Dana) Queen of Marion, OH., a brother; Billy Lee (Debra) Blevins of Cardington, OH., a special grandchild; Dillon Lemasters, five step grandchildren, and a special niece; Sherri Douglas.

Kathy was preceded in death by two brothers; Jessie & Tommy Blevins and two sisters; Mary Smith & Dorothy Ann Rice.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Sunday, May 7, 2017, from 2:00 – 5:00 PM. Pastor Scott Ferguson will conduct the funeral service in the funeral home on Monday, May 8th, at 2:00 PM with burial to follow in the Grand Prairie Cemetery. Military rites will be presented by the Marion Co. Veterans Council.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com