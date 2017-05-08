Lawrence A. “Boggie” Boganwright, 84, of Marion

by

Lawrence A. “Boggie” Boganwright, age 84, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at his residence.

On December 26, 1932, he was born to the late Clarence and Isabella (Rice) Boganwright in Marion, Ohio, and on May 8, 1955, he married his wife Nancy D. (Coulson) Boganwright, who preceded him in death on May 14, 2015.

Lawrence worked as a drill press operator at the Marion Power Shovel for 43 years, and he served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He loved fishing and camping, and he was a weightlifter.

He is survived by his daughters Deborah (Robert) Shurtleff, Michelle (Max Barry) Robinson, Judy (Rick) Lynn, and Jody (Jason Chapman) Criswell, all of Marion; his sons Thomas (Terry) and Larry Boganwright of Marion; his sister Elsie Brown; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy, his parents Clarence and Isabella, and two sisters.

Calling hours will take place on Thursday, May 11, 2017 from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A graveside service and burial will follow at 12:30 PM at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.